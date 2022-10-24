Gardaí appeal for dashcam footage following fatal road crash in Kilkenny on Sunday morning

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses after a woman in her 40’s died in a crash on the N10 in Kilkenny on Sunday morning.

The collision, between a car and a van, happened at around 7.30am at Templemartin on the stretch between the Hebron Road and the M9 motorway.

A woman in her 50’s, who was a passenger in the car was taken to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the van, a man aged in his 40’s, was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A technical examination of the scene was conducted on Sunday.

Gardaí are appealing for any road users who may have dashcam footage and were travelling on the N10 between 7.00 and 7.45am yesterday, to contact them in Kilkenny at 056 7775000.