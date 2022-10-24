Gardaí appeal for help in tracing whereabouts of teenage girl missing from Carlow

A teenage girl has been reported missing from Carlow.

Gardaí are looking for help in tracing the whereabout of 15 year old Melissa McDonnell who is missing from Killeshin Road since Friday 21 October.

She is described is 5’ 3” in height and of a slim build. She has dark blonde hair and green eyes.

When last seen Melissa was wearing a pink dress and a dark leather jacket.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on (059) 9174300 or any Garda station.