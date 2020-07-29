Gardai appeal for information relating to the tragic death of a man who died from his injuries in Kilkenny.

Gardai are appealing for information relating to the tragic death of a man who died from his injuries at St Lukes Hospital on Monday.

The man, who’s been named locally as Gary O’Brien, was socialising in a house in the Ard Grain-nuan Housing Estate in Killenaule in Tipperary on Sunday evening

Gardai understand he suffered a serious laceration to his arm and say a number of people were in the house at the time.

He was taken to South Tipp General Hospital where he received treatment before leaving.

It’s understood he got out of the car he was being taken home in, in the vicinity of the Horse and Jockey exit (junction 6) on the M8 motorway.

He was picked up by Gardai at around 12:30 am and they brought him to a house in the Castlefield Estate in Urlingford for his own safety and was dropped off at around 1 o’clock.

Almost an hour later, a 999 call was made and the man was brought to hospital where he died from his injuries.

Superintendent Pat Murphy says they’re appealing for witnesses to contact them, “anyone who was in An Grianán housing estate on Sunday afternoon, possibly anybody who was in the house where this man had the accident. We have taken a number of statements from people in the house but we want to know if there was anyone else in the house or called to the house.

“We very interested did anyone see the man walking on the M8 motorway either north or south of the horse and jockey junction from 12 midnight on, on Monday morning and anybody in the Chapelfield Estate area in Urlingford. Did they hear or see anything in the early hours of monday mornng from 1 o’clock onwards to around 3am.”

He says they’re treating the incident as a tragedy.

Gardai in Thurles can be contacted on 0504 25100