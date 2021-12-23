Gardaí appeal for witnesses of road crash on near Callan yesterday

No injuries have been reported after a road crash in Callan yesterday but Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

The accident happened yesterday evening at Kiltallaghan on the N76 main Callan to Clonmel road.

A white van travelling in the Callan direction went off the road between 7pm and 8pm

Gardaí are looking for anyone who might have seen the incident or who was travelling on the road at that time and may have dashcam footage to contact the Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000.