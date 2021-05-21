Gardaí appeal for witnesses to early yesterday morning alleged assault in Carlow

A second person’s been arrested in connection with an alleged assault in Carlow in the early hours of yesterday morning.

One man arrested yesterday will appear before Kilkenny District Court this morning while a second was picked up by Gardaí last night and is in custody at Carlow Garda Station.

One man was taken to St Luke’s Hospital and has since been transferred to St James’ Hospital in Dublin.

Carlow Supt Aidan Brennan says they’re looking for witnesses and has been telling KCLR News “At about 1:50 am we had an altercation outside a house at the New Oak Estate and the Gardaí attended that for a period but at about a quarter to three two men approached that house again and interacted with one of the occupants in it and at that time a flammable liquid was used and damage was caused to the house and injuries was caused to one of the persons in the house as well so we’re appealing for witnesses to those two incidents”.