Gardaí appeal to vehicle owners to take extra care amid a spate of break-ins to and thefts of cars and vans across Carlow and Kilkenny

Gardaí are appealing to vehicle owners to be extra careful amid a spate of break-ins to and thefts of cars and vans.

A third broken into are unlocked at the time while 22% of all thefts from vehicles are at residencies with driveways the most common locations targeted.

Half of such activity happens between midnight and 7am and typically taken are cash, sunglasses, jewellery, electronics, sports equipment and tools.

Sgt Conor Egan is advising that you take property with you, ensure your vehicle is locked, alarmed and parked in a secure, well lit area and that you store keys safely away from windows and letterboxes.

Yesterday we reported of how three cars and a jeep were targeted in Tullow while Paulstown too had a number of cars struck in the same evening.