Gardaí reiterate appeal for information regarding tool thefts from four vans on the Kilkenny Carlow border

Gardaí are reiterating their appeal for information on a spate of van break-ins in Paulstown.

Four of the work vehicles were broken into with tools taken at about 8pm last Sunday.

One car seen in the area at the time has gotten the attention of investigating Gardaí who wish to speak to the occupants.

And it seems the same vehicle was spotted at a similar incident in Carlow a short time later.

Garda Noelle Curran has the details;