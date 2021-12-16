Gardaí appealing for help in tracking down missing Wexford teenager

Help’s being sought in tracking down a teenager missing from Wexford Town.

13-year-old Scarlet Bright was last seen at 4pm on Wednesday, 15th December.

She’s described as being 5’5″ in height, of strong build with shoulder-length black hair and was wearing black casual clothing.

If you can assist in any way, you’re asked to contact Wexford Garda station on 053 916 5200, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.