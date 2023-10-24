KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Gardaí are attending a single vehicle crash on N10 in Danesfort
No serious injuries are reported
Gardaí are dealing with an RTA on the roundabout at the exit 9 Junction on the N10 near Danesfort in Kilkenny following a single vehicle accident there this morning.
Emergency services are currently at the scene, the road heading out of Kilkenny is currently blocked and Gardaí will try and have traffic back moving in due course.
There has been no reports of any major injuries following the incident.