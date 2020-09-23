Gardai are renewing their appeal for a missing Kildare teenager

Gardai are renewing their appeal for a Kildare teenager who’s been missing for the past fortnight.

15 year old Julien Reid from Castledermot is described as being 5ft 4 in height, with strawberry blonde hair, of slight build with blue eyes.

It’s thought that he may have travelled to the United Kingdom.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Kildare on 045 527730 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.