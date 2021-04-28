KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Gardaí call for witnesses to ‘aggravated burglary’ in County Tipperary

It happened in the early hours of this morning

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 28/04/2021
Gardai (Garda vector/freephotos/Pixabay)
Gardai (Garda vector/freephotos/Pixabay)

Gardaí in Tipperary are appealing for witnesses to come forward, following an aggravated burglary this morning.

Four men, who were wearing balaclavas confronted the occupant of a home in the Ballinderry area of Borrisokane at around 1.30am this morning.

The men left the scene empty-handed in a silver car and Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 1 and 1.45am to come forward.

