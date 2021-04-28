KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Gardaí call for witnesses to ‘aggravated burglary’ in County Tipperary
It happened in the early hours of this morning
Gardaí in Tipperary are appealing for witnesses to come forward, following an aggravated burglary this morning.
Four men, who were wearing balaclavas confronted the occupant of a home in the Ballinderry area of Borrisokane at around 1.30am this morning.
The men left the scene empty-handed in a silver car and Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 1 and 1.45am to come forward.