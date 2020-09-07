Gardai call on Carlow & Kilkenny Leaving Cert result recipients to be mindful of the Covid climate while marking their grades

Gardai are warning students in Carlow & Kilkenny to be careful marking their Leaving Cert results.

About 2,000 students across the two counties are today finding out how they did as record grades are recorded nationwide – more on that here.

Divisional Inspector Anthony Farrell’s been telling KCLR News that “An Garda Siochana would like to congratulate all the students at the outset for receiving their results today & well done to them all”.

He added “We’d ask in their celebrations they be conscious of the current Covid climate and respect ongoing government guidelines and maybe parents & guardians can support us here”.

Inspector Farrell also had this warning “Extra guard patrols will be in place this evening and we hope there’s going to be no incidents”.