Gardaí call on motorists across Carlow and Kilkenny to be Winter Ready
There are some regular checks for you to carry out
As daylight hours dwindle, Gardaí are reminding motorists to be winter ready.
This time of year brings with it a lot of challenges for road users.
Vehicles must be in full working order – lights, liquids, oil, electrics and wipers should all be regularly checked while you should be aware of any extra safety assist technology on your car, van or truck.
Tyres too are tops on a checklist while road conditions and basic lifesaver road rules need to be adhered to.
Sgt Conor Egan has been outlining some advice for KCLR News – hear that here;