Gardaí call on motorists across Carlow and Kilkenny to be Winter Ready

There are some regular checks for you to carry out

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace18/11/2023
Image: lukas rychvalsky, pexels.com

As daylight hours dwindle, Gardaí are reminding motorists to be winter ready.

This time of year brings with it a lot of challenges for road users.

Vehicles must be in full working order – lights, liquids, oil, electrics and wipers should all be regularly checked while you should be aware of any extra safety assist technology on your car, van or truck.

Tyres too are tops on a checklist while road conditions and basic lifesaver road rules need to be adhered to.

Sgt Conor Egan has been outlining some advice for KCLR News – hear that here;

 

