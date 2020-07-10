Gardai to check local pubs for Covid-19 compliance this weekend

Local Gardai Gardai will be checking to ensure publicans are following Covid-19 guidelines again this weekend as part of Operation Navigation.

26 bars around the country could be prosecuted after they were found to be in breach of regulations.

All 320 pubs already open in Carlow and Kilkenny were subject to spot checks last weekend with only a few minor issues reported.

But Justice Minister Helen McEntee says the virus could experience a surge if this becomes a more widespread problem.