Gardaí concerned for well-being of man missing from Graiguecullen, Carlow

Gardaí say they’re concerned for the well-being of a man missing from Graiguecullen, Carlow.

Jack Shannon was last seen at 11:40pm last night, Tuesday 21st December.

The 23-year-old is 6 feet tall, of medium build with blue eyes, fair hair and a full beard and was wearing a charcoal three-quarter length Fred Perry jacket with light grey tracksuit bottoms and black Nike runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí locally at 059 9136620, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.