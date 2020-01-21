Gardaí hunt for handbag thief in Bagenalstown

Carlow Gardai are appealing for witnesses after a woman’s handbag was snatched in Bagenalstown at the weekend.

It happened on Church Road in the town on Sunday evening.

A woman was approached by a man at 7.20pm who grabbed her handbag and ran off in the direction of the River Barrow.

She describes him as being about 5-foot-7 in height with brown hair and he was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie.

Gardai in Bagenalstown are investigating and are appealing for anyone who might have seen a man matching this description to get in touch on 059 9721212.