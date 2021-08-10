Gardaí in Carlow and Kilkenny reiterate scam warning after another local’s been conned out of hundreds of euro

Gardaí in Carlow and Kilkenny are warning yet again about scam text messages.

It’s after another unsuspecting local was conned out of hundreds of euro.

He got a message to say his account had been frozen and in order to release the funds he would have to make a lodgement.

It’s prompted a reminder from Gardaí not to engage with unsolicited messages and never to click on links or attachments.

It follows an incident last week in which another local man was conned out of €3,000 – read about that here.