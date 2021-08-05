KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Gardaí investigating report of County Kilkenny man conned out of €3,000

You're reminded to never clink on a link or disclose personal information

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 05/08/2021
image pexels.com

Another local person’s been defrauded out of cash, this time to the value of €3,000.

The man, based in Co Kilkenny, had clicked on a link in a text message which claimed to be from the Bank of Ireland.

But it wasn’t.

Gardaí are reminding you to never click on a link sent by text or via email and to never disclose personal or account details to unsolicited callers.

