Gardaí investigating report of County Kilkenny man conned out of €3,000
You're reminded to never clink on a link or disclose personal information
Another local person’s been defrauded out of cash, this time to the value of €3,000.
The man, based in Co Kilkenny, had clicked on a link in a text message which claimed to be from the Bank of Ireland.
But it wasn’t.
Gardaí are reminding you to never click on a link sent by text or via email and to never disclose personal or account details to unsolicited callers.