Gardaí in Carlow Kilkenny Division clamping down on delivery drivers who don’t have the right insurance

All involved in the sector are asked to check their policy covers the work they're doing

Edwina Grace 10/02/2022
Image: Pexels.com

Gardaí are clamping down on checking Delivery Driver’s insurance.

By law, if you are delivering goods you must be insured to do so as you take more road journeys than the average person.

Image: Garda Siochana Waterford / Kilkenny /Carlow facebook page

Local Sergeant Gary Gordon has been telling KCLR’s The Way It Is that those who don’t have the right insurance may not be covered if an accident happens.

Listen back to the conversation in full here:

 

