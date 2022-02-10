KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Gardaí in Carlow Kilkenny Division clamping down on delivery drivers who don’t have the right insurance
All involved in the sector are asked to check their policy covers the work they're doing
Gardaí are clamping down on checking Delivery Driver’s insurance.
By law, if you are delivering goods you must be insured to do so as you take more road journeys than the average person.
Local Sergeant Gary Gordon has been telling KCLR’s The Way It Is that those who don’t have the right insurance may not be covered if an accident happens.
Listen back to the conversation in full here: