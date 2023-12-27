Gardaí in Carlow seeking witnesses to burglary in Ballon

Gardaí in Carlow are seeking the publics assistance to a Burglary in Ballon, Co. Carlow

A Mobile home was broken into between 06.30am and 6pm on 14th December. A number of itema and some damage was done to the mobile home.

The items stolen had significent value.

Anyone witness anyone suspicious in the area between these hours or have dashcam footage please contact the Gardai at Carlow.