Gardai in Kilkenny anxious to track movements of Kia Sportage involved in fatal crash on Ballyragget road on Friday

Gardaí in Kilkenny are continuing their investigations into Friday’s carjacking which left one man dead and several others including a teenage girl seriously injured.

Dale Fogarty from Clogh died after crashing the car he’s believed to have stolen on Green St in the city on the Kilkenny to Ballyragget road.

The 16-year-old girl that was in the car when it was taken sustained life-changing injuries and remains in a serious condition in a Dublin hospital after undergoing a number of surgeries at the weekend.

Roads Policing Inspector Paul Donohoe says Gardaí investigating the incident are anxious to track the movements of the Kia Sportage after it was taken in the city.

“We’re still appealing to any motorists or any witnesses that were around the Kilkenny area leading out to the Greens Bridge area at 3.30 pm last Friday,” said Inspector Donohue.

“If they seen anything suspicious, especially a great or silver Kia Sportage that stuck out to people’s minds,” he added.