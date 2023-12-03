Gardaí in Kilkenny are seeking assistance after a car was stolen from the Lintown Area

The incident occured between 23rd and 24th November between 7pm and 4.40am

Garda Lisa Mullins told KCLR that the car was later found on the M50, there was glass visible on the ground near where the car had been parked and both sets of keys were with the injured parties

Gardaí are asking that if anyone saw anyone acting suspicously to contact the Gardaí in Kilkenny on 056 777 5000