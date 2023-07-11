KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Gardaí investigating the death of a man in Kilkenny City
The body of a man in his 40s was discovered at a premises in Church Lane on Saturday evening
Gardai have confirmed they are investigating after a man was found dead in Kilkenny city over the weekend.
The body of a man in his 40s was discovered at a premises in Church Lane on Saturday evening.
His remains were removed to University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.
KCLR understands that the death is not being viewed as suspicious.