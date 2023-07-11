KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Gardaí investigating the death of a man in Kilkenny City

The body of a man in his 40s was discovered at a premises in Church Lane on Saturday evening

Photo of Aisling Bolton Dowling Aisling Bolton Dowling11/07/2023
An Garda Síochána (Pixabay)

Gardai have confirmed they are investigating after a man was found dead in Kilkenny city over the weekend.

The body of a man in his 40s was discovered at a premises in Church Lane on Saturday evening.

His remains were removed to University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

KCLR understands that the death is not being viewed as suspicious.

Photo of Aisling Bolton Dowling Aisling Bolton Dowling11/07/2023