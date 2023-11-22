Gardaí looking to track down a car taken from the carpark at St Dympna’s Hospital in Carlow

Gardaí are looking for information on a car taken from outside a local hospital earlier this week.

The vehicle had been parked outside St Dympna’s in Carlow when it was discovered missing at lunchtime on Monday.

Garda Noelle Curran has been telling KCLR News that it was; “Taken from the carpark between 8am and 1pm on Monday afternoon, the 20th just gone by, it’s a blue Opel Corsa 07 KE 6117”.

She adds; “Now that would be a busy time of the morning, I’m guessing in and around St Dympna’s that end of Carlow town, somebody might have seen that car leave the carpark or leave it at a little bit of pace, a little bit of speed leaving the carpark, or met it on the street or on the road somewhere near there, blue Opel Corsa 07 KE 6117 on Monday at St Dympna’s”

Anybody with information or possible footage is asked to contact Carlow town Garda Station on 059 9136620.