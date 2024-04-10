Gardaí are reiterating their appeal for witnesses to Monday’s early morning incident in Carlow town.

A car appeared to have been reversed into the window of a business premises on Tullow Street at about 2:30am sparking a blaze which saw overhead apartment residents evacuated.

Garda Noelle Curran has told KCLR News; “A huge amount of damage was caused to the building and the surrounding area and thanks to a speedy response from the Carlow Fire Services no injuries to any persons and property damage was limited”.

She adds; “An active investigation ongoing at Carlow and Gardaí there appealing again for any witnesses to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620 or indeed the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111”.