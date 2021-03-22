Gardaí reiterate appeal on man missing from Laois

Gardaí are appealing for help in tracking down a man missing from Co Laois for the past 27 months.

56-year-old William Delaney was reported missing in Portlaoise on January 31st, 2019.

He’s described as being 5″6 in height, of medium build with black/grey hair and blue eyes.

Anybody with information’s asked to contact Gardaí at Portlaoise on 057-8674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.