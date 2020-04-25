Gardaí remind people restrictions have not yet been lifted

Local Gardaí say they are noticing more people moving about in Carlow Kilkenny despite the Covid-19 restrictions.

The government and local doctors are warning us against against getting complacent about following public health advice to stay at home to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Gardaí will be mounting checkpoints and patrols to remind people to stay at home as we try and suppress the spread of the coronavirus over the next ten days.

The government says the better we follow the guidelines the sooner they can be lifted.