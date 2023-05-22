Gardaí renew appeals for information on the death of a teenager in a quad bike incident in Laois last month

Gardai investigating the death of a teenager in a quad bike incident in Co. Laois last month have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses.

The young man died after the quad bike, which he and another teenager were travelling on, hit a tree in a wooded area near Ballybrittas on Sunday April 9th last.

A renewed appeal for information has been launched, with gardai keen to speak to anyone who saw a quad bike in the Ballyshaneduff area between 1 and 2 pm on that date.