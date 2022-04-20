Gardaí renew their appeal for witnesses to four-car crash on N76 Callan to Kilkenny road three weeks ago

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for witnesses to a four-car crash in Kilkenny three weeks ago.

The incident happened just before 9am on Tuesday the 29th of March on the N76 outside a farmhouse between Callan town and Duggan Steel and two people were taken to hospital.

One of them, a man in his late sixties who’s been named locally as Andrew Byrne of Tullamaine House, Callan, has since died just last Saturday.

Callan Cllr Joe Lyons has been telling KCLR News “I knew Andrew fairly well and all the family, all the Byrne family and his wife Mary and some of the Butler family and sure Andrew was well known around Callan, around Callan parish, around the area, he’d be well known in the farming community as well, Andrew was farming out there with his father for many years and he’d be well known in the area”.

He adds “They were involved in the parish life as normal and his family would have ben involved with the John Lockes hurling club and Callan United soccer club and everyone knew him and it was a tragedy the poor man, I’d just like to pay tribute to him and sympathies to all his family, it’s a hard time for them, the poor man, he’d be a very popular man around the area”.

Anybody who was on the stretch of the N76 between 8:30am and 9:10am on the morning in question, in particular those with dashcam footage, are asked to contact their local garda station.