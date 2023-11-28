Gardaí seek witnesses to fatal crash in Co Laois

A man’s died following a road crash in Co Laois.

It happened just before 5o’clock last evening (Monday, 27th November) at Chapel Lane in Mountmellick.

A man aged in his seventies was struck by a lorry and died at the scene.

The route was closed for a time to allow for a technical examination.

Garda are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward, in particular those who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N80 in Mountmellick between 4.30pm and 5pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057-8674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.