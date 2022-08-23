Gardaí warn van owners after spate of overnight thefts across Carlow and Kilkenny

Gardaí are warning van owners to lock up after a spate of overnight thefts in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Up to eight such vehicles were hit in Callan, Paulstown, Bagenalstown and Carlow Town between 11pm and 2am this (Tuesday) morning.

A range of work tools were taken from some of those hit.

A dark coloured saloon car was seen at some of the locations with up to four males involved and Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to contact any local garda station.

Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Peter McConnon has been outlining details to KCLR News’ Edwina Grace: