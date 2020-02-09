GE2020: Exit poll shows three-way tie at the top for Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, Sinn Féin

While exit polls are just that, the Ipsos MRBI exit poll for #GE2020 commissioned by RTÉ, TG4, The Irish Times shows Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Sinn Féin all on 22% of first preference votes.

The result, based on a survey of 5,000 voters across Saturday, means three parties are fighting it out for the first time ever to be deemed Ireland’s most popular party.

Rounded to their closest percentage point, here’s how the exit poll sees things.

Fianna Fáil 22%

Fine Gael 22%

Sinn Féin 22%

Green Party 8%

Labour Party 5%

Social Democrats 3%

Solidarity – People Before Profit 3%

Aontú 2%

Other Parties 2%

Independents 11%

With the three main parties level, there are increases for the Green Party (up from 2.7%) and decreases for Labour (down from 6.6%) in comparison to 2016’s General Election.

Whether this translates to seats remains to be seen with counting set to get underway around the country from 9am.

We’ll have the latest from the Carlow-Kilkenny count centre in Lyrath Estate with our first bulletin at 9am. Follow the news team’s live election blog here for the latest across the day.