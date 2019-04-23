George Clooney spent Easter in Abbeyleix meeting his Irish cousins

Hopes are high that the Clooneys might include Windgap and Tullahought on their itinerary for their next visit to Ireland.

It’s after the Hollywood actor George and his family spent Easter weekend in Ballyfin House near Abbeyleix meeting up with his Irish connections.

His Irish roots were traced back to Windgap in recent years and Abbeyleix after it emerged that his fathers great great grandfather Nicholas Clooney emigrated to the US during the Famine.

Clooney had dinner with the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and with U2 frontman Bono over the weekend but also caught up with some of his Irish cousins.

Reports suggest he is planning to return again next year so locals will be keeping their fingers crossed that there is a visit to the ancestral home in Windgap next time.