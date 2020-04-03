Get your flags out for frontline staff says Kilkenny auctioneer

A local campaign is underway to show support for frontline staff.

Kilkenny auctioneer Andy O’Keeffe is calling on people across Carlow Kilkenny to fly flags in solidarity with them.

Tricolours, county flags and club flags are all being used to honour the essential workers.

Andy says we should honour our “heroes”:

He said “I was concerned about the wonderful people we have on the frontline for us and in this war against this insidious enemy and I was thinking of some way to honour our frontline heroes”.

He added “I mean the people that are out there looking after us, the doctors, nurses, the Gardai, the army, all the essential workers and all the retail workers could we recognise those people for what they’re doing, so I just came up with this idea that we would fly flags”.