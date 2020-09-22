Kilkenny environmentalist says watercharge delays help the rich most

A Kilkenny environmentalist says ordinary people are subsidising the rich because of another delay to watercharges.

It’s not known when householders will face charges for using too much water.

A conservation charge was due to be brought in in 2022, but Irish Water has further delayed plans to do so.

There are concerns that the delay in introducing excess water charges may result in chronic water shortages – specially in the east of the country

Environmental Journalist, Kilkennyman John Gibbons, says wealthy people living in big houses benefit most from the delay.