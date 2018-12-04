Good Samaritans to the rescue after oil siphoned from elderly couple in Carlow

Good Samaritans are paying for a fill of oil for a local couple whose tank was siphoned at the weekend.

The couples son Padhraigh Comerford described how his parents who live on the Sleaty Road in Graiguecullen were left petrified following the incident.

His Dad is 88 and his mother is 78 and he says it has left them feeling vulnerable.

Tony Coy and his wife Stephanie had heard the story on KCLR yesterday and arranged for the elderly couples tank to be refilled by Top Oil in Tullow.

Speaking this morning on KCLR Live Tony, who is no stranger to helping people out, said that will happen today and he said because a Go fund me page had already been started by locals they might be able to make the family feel a little more secure too.