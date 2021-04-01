Government’s new outdoor dining grant ‘unreasonably low’ according to Kilkenny restaurateur

A local restaurateur says the government’s new outdoor dining grant is unreasonably low.

The ‘Outdoor Dining Enhancement Scheme‘ was revealed yesterday, allowing local cafes and restaurants to apply for funding of up to €4,000.

But Garrett Byrne, of Kilkenny city’s Campagne, says it would cost about four times that amount to create a seating area outside his own restaurant this Summer.

He says the scheme is just not practical for many businesses.

Listen back to his conversation with our Sue Nunn on last evening’s The Way It Is here: