Govt appealing UN decision to stop delay local soldiers’ return from Lebanon

The government’s appealing against a UN decision to delay local soldiers’ return from Lebanon.

The UN announced earlier this month that all troop rotations on its missions would be postponed until at least the 30th of June due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Soldiers from the local James Stephens Barracks – including some high profile Kilkenny hurlers – are among those who’ve been on a six-month peace-keeping stint in Lebanon since November.

The Department of Defense is submitting an application for an exemption to the UN headquarters in New York and says when a decision is made it will be communicated to the soldiers and their families.

The families of local soliders aren’t happy about the level of communication from the Army – Ciara has been telling the Way It Is that she’s had no contact or communication.