GPS equipment taken from tractors at a County Carlow farm over the weekend

A local farmer had Global Positioning System equipment stolen from tractors over the weekend.
These were in a locked shed in the Bennekerry area when the GPS receivers and displays were taken.
It happened between 5.30pm on Friday and 5.30pm on Saturday.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious people or vehicles in the area to contact the Station in Carlow.