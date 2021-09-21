Graignamanagh in Irish first with launch of new Waterways College later this month

Ireland’s first further education college which is predominantly focused on the outdoor classroom environment’s set to open in County Kilkenny.

The Waterways College is based at the Barrow Valley Activities Hub in Graignamanagh and has a 30th of September opening date.

It’s an initiative of Kilkenny LEADER Partnership with its educational partners.

The organisation’s Mags Morrissey outlined the plans for our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is …