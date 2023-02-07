Graignamanagh on Kilkenny Carlow border named one of Ireland’s most charming villages

It’s already hugely popular spot with locals and visitors but Graignamanagh has now been named among Irelands most charming villages.

A travel feature in The Guardian newspaper at the weekend named the 10 most picturesque spots in the Irish countryside and Graignamanagh and its famed seven arch bridge is one of those mentioned.

It’s in good company too with the likes of Kilmore Quay in Wexford, Carlingford in Co Louth and Kilfenora in Co Clare also name checked.

Meanwhile, the news follows the recent inclusion of Kilkenny city on a similar list.