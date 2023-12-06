Green MEP for Ireland South Grace O’Sullivan meeting community groups in Kilkenny today

Green MEP Grace O’Sullivan’s beginning a visit to Kilkenny about now.

She’s come from Wicklow this morning to meet with a number of local community groups across the day.

First stop was here at KCLR in the past hour where she outlined her itinerary and spoke to KCLR News’ Edwina Grace about her local itinerary as well as supports for carers, the situation in Gaza and her work on the Packaging and Recent Packaging Regulation and the Nature Restoration Law as well as her bid for the next European Elections.

Hear the conversation in full here;