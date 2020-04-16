Greens to discuss government framework

Local TD Malcolm Noonan says The Greens’ Parliamentary Party will discuss the framework document in a virtual meeting today.

The Dáil sits this afternoon as smaller political parties are digesting a coalition offer from Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

The document has been widely circulated now after being signed off on by Leo Varadkar and Micheal Martin on Tuesday.

It sets out ten core goals for the next government to achieve and is also designed to entice one or more of the smaller parties to join them in coalition.

Deputy Noonan says any decision on further negotiations will have to be made collectively.