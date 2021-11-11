Grief in Gowran and wider community following death of popular county Kilkenny teenager

The community in Gowran is shocked and heartbroken after the tragic death of a local teenager Harry Byrne this week.

The 13-year-old died after a freak accident while playing during lunchtime at school in St Kieran’s College on Monday. (See here).

Many tributes have been paid to the young man who was much-loved (see here).

He’ll be laid to rest tomorrow and is reposing at home this evening but his family are asking for privacy outside those times. (Funeral details here).

Well-known Gowran man Paul Hennessey outlined the grief on The Way It Is with Sue Nunn last evening: