Shock and sadness across Kilkenny on death of much-loved local teenager

Shockwaves are being felt across Kilkenny following the death of a much-loved local teenager.

13-year-old Harry Byrne died yesterday (Tuesday) following an accident on the grounds of St Kieran’s College on Monday.

In a statement to KCLR News the educational facility said it was a terrible tragedy for his family, friends, parish and all in our school community. (See here).

His funeral will take place in the coming days. (Details here).

The loss is being felt across the country as well as locally:

Gowran Parish Priest Fr Patrick Dalton, Kilkenny Mayor Andrew McGuinness and Cllr Denis Hynes, who was Harry’s soccer coach, all paid tribute to him on KCLR Live with Brian Redmond:

