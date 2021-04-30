Minister receives formal application for Technological University for the South East

The formal application to set up the new Technological University for the South East has now been officially submitted to the Higher Education Minister.

An international panel of experts will now be appointed to review the application and report back to the Higher Education Authority and the Minister Simon Harris.

There is opposition to the plans from the TUI after their members voted against the Memorandum of Understanding last week.

It’s now emerged that a new ballot will be run online after a low turnout in the postal vote but four of the Waterford branch officials have resigned over the issue.

Local TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has been meeting with the minister this afternoon and says that steps are been taken to bring the TUI on board.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor says she’s delight the merger between IT Carlow and Waterford IT has gotten to this stage.