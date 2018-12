Gardai are seeking help in finding a missing 45 year old man from County Kildare.

According to the Irish Independent, Stephen Warren went missing following a reception to mark his wedding.

He was last seen when he left a hotel in Naas shortly after 12:30 on Sunday morning.

He’s 5 foot 10″ tall, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows where he is, is asked to get in touch with Naas Garda Station.