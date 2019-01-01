Have your say on works to take place on Kilkenny’s City Halls Tholsel

The archaeological digs at Kilkenny’s City Hall have now been completed.

They had been taking place there over a number of months at the request of councillors who believe the old jail cells in the dungeon area should be open to the public.

Money has been set aside to explore the options available.

Those of you interested in the works to take place at Kilkenny’s City Hall can now have your say.

The plans to do up the Tholsel have been put out for public consultation.

Councillor Malcolm Noonan says that area has untapped tourist potential and he says it should be publicly accessible.