Health insurance expert advises people to review their cover

People are being urged not to cancel their health insurance even if they’re struggling financially due to the Coronavirus crisis.

It’s expected that there will be some concessions made by the industry for anyone who’s finding it difficult to make payments at the moment.

But Dermot Goode from Total Health Cover has been telling KCLR that there are loads of ways to reduce the cost.

“If you’re on the same plan for 3 years or more, in some cases you can knock thousands off your premium and still have very good cover.” Goode advised. “If you haven’t reviewed your cover for some time, now is the time to do it because there could be some savings to be made even in advance of any concessions that might come from the industry itself.”