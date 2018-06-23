Help is sought in finding Carlow teenager reported missing from St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny

A teenage boy, originally from Carlow has been reported missing from St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny.

The parents of 16-year-old Damien Cullen are appealing for anyone who may have seen him anytime after 3 o’clock yesterday to get in touch with Gardaí.

He’s described as being 5 foot 6 inches in height, thin and pale, and he was wearing a red Nike hoody, an orange shirt, grey Nike tracksuit bottoms and black runners.

His father, Paddy Cullen has told KCLR News this morning they’re very worried about him because he’s not well at the moment:

“We just had him admitted and we were going through a process with him and he was very confused.

“He just did a runner. He got outside the hospital and he just ran off and I couldn’t catch him.

“It’s very worrying because he took ill. He wasn’t ill the whole time. He just took ill so that’s why we got him into hospital.

“He’s very quiet and easy going. He never gave us any trouble at all.”

Paddy says his son wouldn’t know anyone in Kilkenny and is asking anyone who sees him, rather than approaching him, to ring the Gardaí immediately because he may get frightened again and run off.

He says Damien is probably hoping to make it back to his home in Mountain View on the Pollerton Road in Carlow but he doubts he’ll be able to.

Searches are taking place around Kilkenny today and details can be found on Paddy Cullen’s Facebook page.

If you see Damien anywhere you can call Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000.